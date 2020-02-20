Traci Hamby, 37, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Harriman, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tina Pressley.
She is survived by her daughter, Destiny Watts; son, Zeth Chesser; father and stepmother, Harvey and Kay Click; stepfather and stepmother, James and Angela Pressley; nine siblings, Christina Pressley, Travis Wayne Hamby Miles, Bubba Pressley, Aaron Pressley, Robby Pressley, Michael Click, Julie Click Hughett, Ricky Click and Tammy Click; grandparents, Robert and Nina Pressley; along with a host of cousins and other family and loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Pressley officiating. Interment will follow in Ollis Cemetery. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 21, 2020