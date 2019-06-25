Trula R. Shubert Howerton, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, eight days shy of her 90th birthday. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.

She was a dedicated wife to William for 46 years and the light of his life. She retired from Union Carbide, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, public relations division. She was a member of Kingston First Baptist Church for over 70 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Ada Shubert; sister, Eva S. Renfro; and brothers, Hugh L., Paul and Billy Shubert.

She is survived by husband, William B. Howerton; nephew/niece, Mike and Kathy Renfro; niece, Teresa Subich (Gary); great-nieces and husbands, Stephanie and Ryan Johnson, Jennifer and Tyler Davis and Kristin and Michael Barnes; and great-great nephews/niece Zach Johnson, James Davis and Katherine Davis.

At Trula's request, only a graveside service for family and friends were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Roane Memorial Gardens with Dr. Dale Darley officiating. In lieu of flowers, Trula requested that donations be made to First Baptist Church, 215 North Kentucky St. Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.