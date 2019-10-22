U.C. "Buddy" Fulmer, 88, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Bon Air. Buddy was retired from K-25 in Oak Ridge as an engineering technician. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, U.C. Fulmer Sr. and Katherine Fulmer; brother, Harold Young Fulmer; and sister, Mary Kathryn Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jeri Clem Fulmer of Rockwood; sons, Steve Fulmer (Buttons) of Murrells Inlet, S.C. and Gary Fulmer (Kim) of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter, Sharon Fulmer Evans of Rockwood; grandchildren, Matthew, Michael (Holly) and Harper Evans (Shelby), Ben Fulmer and Blair Fulmer; great-grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Gage, Thomas and Harper Evans; brother, George Fulmer (Mona) of Rockwood; and sister, Janey Dudney (Morgan) of Gainesboro.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the family home at 203 N. Church Ave., Rockwood. Private family interment will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with the Rev. Sunny Ridings officiating. Military honors will be given at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, P.O. Box 45, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 23, 2019