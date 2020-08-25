1/1
Valoise Johnson Fuller
1929 - 2020
Valoise Johnson Fuller, 91, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home in Clinton. 
She was born in 1929 in Humphreys County. She was the fourth of Lloyd and Mary Johnson's five children, who all grew up on a farm on Big Richland Creek. After graduating from Waverly Central High School in 1946, she lived in Nashville for 25 years, working for the Tennessee Civil Service Department and for Nashville Water Works, and raising her daughters. She returned to Waverly in 1971 where she and her husband, James W. Fuller, owned a heating and refrigeration business. While in Humphreys County she was a dedicated member of Mariah Cumberland Presbyterian Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and elder. After retirement she and Jim relocated to his hometown of Rockwood and eventually to Clinton, to be closer to family members. During her time in East Tennessee she was a member of Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kingston, also teaching an adult Sunday school class there for many years. She was devoted to her faith and her family.
Mrs. Fuller is survived by her sister, Eulene Johnson Stokes of Lewisburg, Ky.; and her daughters, Gale Wheeler Welden (David) of Nashville, Martha Lynn Wheeler Lux (Jim) of Clinton and Valerie Fuller Erickson (Larry) of Minnesota. She is loved and missed by her grandchildren, Hannah Lux Kay (Ken), Nathan Lux (Christi), Rachel Lux, and Lisa Welden; great-grandsons, Solomon Lux, Donovan Kay (Kelsey), Cameron Kay and Darian Kay; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Jim Fuller; brothers, Kenneth Johnson (Jo) and Reese Johnson (Doris); sister, Dorothy Johnson Wilhite (Dennis); and first husband, Daniel Wheeler.
The family has chosen a private service for Mrs. Fuller's burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. They plan to celebrate her life with a memorial service at a future date when social distancing recommendations are relaxed. All who wish to attend this future celebration will be welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please do something special for someone you love, or make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Roane County News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
