Velma Faye Simpson Lail, 92, of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville.

Faye was born Thursday, July 22, 1926. She was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Maude Simpson; husband, Ned Lail; daughter, Sue Jewell; son, Danny Lail; and brothers, Carson, Othell, Wesley and Bob Simpson.

She has one surviving sister, Ilene Hart of Selmer. Faye has three surviving children, Barbara Dunsterville (Geoff) of Lilburn, Ga., Buddy Lail (Darlene) of Athens, Ga. and Ginger Hembree (Terry Schilousky) of Harriman; son-in-law, Ken Jewell of Grayson, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Cathy Lail of Crossville; 10 grandchildren;?10?great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Ted Clower officiating. Burial will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens.