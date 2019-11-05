Velma Lee Asberry Pedigo, 86, of Kingston, joined our Father in Heaven Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

She loved gardening, cooking and always had time for a kind word and a good deed.

She is survived by her son, Jim Pedigo and wife Celeste; granddaughter, Caitlin Pedigo; grandson, Tanner Pedigo; great-grandson, Sawyer Denton Pedigo and mother Morgan Capps; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Her father George Asberry; mother, Effie Mayberry; sisters, Sue Threet and Thelma Brown; brother, Lee Asberry; husband, Clyde Pedigo; son, Daniel Pedigo; and daughter, Debbie Stacey, preceded her in death.

Special thanks go out to all the friends, family, neighbors and caregivers who helped enable her to keep living at home and enjoy the beautiful view from her family room. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either The Gideon's International at Roane County Camp, P.O. Box 476 Kingston, TN 37763, or Grace Community Church Youth Group at 438 West Race St., Kingston, TN 37763.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 3, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral followed at 2 p.m. EST with the Rev. Paul Lloyd officiating. Interment immediately followed the funeral service at approximately 3 p.m. CST at the Crossville City Cemetery, 617 East First St., Crossville. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.



