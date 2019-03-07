Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Venita Christine Burnette. View Sign

Venita Christine Burnette, 74, of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 4, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 30, 1944. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellard and Edna Barnes; and granddaughter, Mandy Alison Leffew.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Burnette; children, Tammy and Glenn Leffew, Sherry Matheson and Jewell Collins; granddaughters, Elizabeth Leffew, Megan and Seth Hill and Heather Matheson; great-grandson, Jax Hill; sister, Yvonne Young; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Glenn Leffew and the Rev. Wayne Mullins officiating. Graveside and interment service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, in Swan Pond Cemetery in Midtown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

