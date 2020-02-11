Vera Ruth Leffew Johnston, 82, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her home.

She was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and being with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Tom" Johnston Sr.; infant son, Allen Johnston; parents, Lon and Charlsie Leffew; sisters, Joyce Davis and Dottie B. Leffew; brothers, Bill Jack Leffew, Gene Leffew and Howard Leffew; and special friend, Joann Smith.

She is survived by son and daughter in law, Charlie and Vickie Johnston of Harriman; daughter and son in law, Mary Ann and Mike Seiber of Coalfield; grandchildren, Matthew Johnston of Harriman and Brandan Seiber of Coalfield; sister, Bernice Raymond of Harriman; brothers and sister in law, Jerry and Gladys Leffew of Harriman and Mickey Leffew of Florida.

The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the funeral at 3 p.m. Brother Mickey Leffew officiating. Burial to follow in Emory Heights Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

