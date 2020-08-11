1/
Verna I. Maynor Carter
Verna I. Maynor Carter, 91, of Rockwood, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jody and Corlie Meeks; and husband, James F. Maynor.
She is survived by her children, James Maynor, Debbie Dabbs (Jimmy) and Jerry Maynor, all of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside and interment service followed in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with the Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
