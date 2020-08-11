Verna I. Maynor Carter, 91, of Rockwood, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jody and Corlie Meeks; and husband, James F. Maynor.

She is survived by her children, James Maynor, Debbie Dabbs (Jimmy) and Jerry Maynor, all of Rockwood.

The family received friends from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside and interment service followed in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with the Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



