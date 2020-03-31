Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Monday Blanchard. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vicki Monday Blanchard, 67, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family.

She was born July 30, 1952, in Oak Ridge and was a Roane County High School graduate, Class of 1970. Vicki was a member of First Baptist Church Concord and a former member of First Baptist Church Kingston. She retired from ORNL as an administrative assistant and had also worked as a bank teller for ORNL Credit Union. Vicki served as former chairman and longtime member of the Michael Dunn Center Board of Directors and was honored to serve on the advisory board for the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Vicki spent countless hours of time and energy to ensure that her son, Steven, had every opportunity to thrive. From her 16 years as chair of the Michael Dunn Golf Tournament, to championing the construction of the first two Supported Living homes in the community, to searching for and making a reality the unique opportunity of dolphin therapy, she was the biggest advocate to Steven and all of his friends and classmates.

As her children were growing up, she never missed an event or performance. Vicki was a staple on many band trips. She never quite knew who or how many she would wake up to on a Saturday morning, but she always had breakfast ready and made them feel loved and welcomed in her home.

Vicki's love multiplied when her grandchildren were born. From countless sleepovers, to manicures and pedicures, to endless shopping sprees, she never grew tired of spending time with her girls. Being called Nana was her greatest joy. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven David Wright; stepson, Scott Blanchard; parents, Horace Maynard "H.M." and Margaret "Polly" Monday; and brother, Jack Monday.

Survivors include her loving husband of 25 years, Ronald D. Blanchard of Knoxville; son, Jeff Wright and wife Shannon of Knoxville; stepdaughter, Angie Collins and husband Jay of Brentwood; sister, Becky Lawson and husband Jerry of Kingston; grandchildren, Cameron and Madison Wright of Knoxville, Shelby Rose and husband Walker of Knoxville and Allyson, Will and Luke Collins of Brentwood; sister-in-law, Sherry Jo Dimitri and husband Mike of Tullahoma; brother-in-law, Clifton Blanchard and wife Mona of Oak Ridge; special friends, Debbie Hood, Sheila Woodell and Elaine Inman of Kingston, and Karen Rutig of Knoxville; and a host of extended family and dear friends who will miss her immensely.

Friends of Vicki are welcome to stop by to sign the register book and pay their respects between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 pm. Thursday, April 2, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael Dunn Foundation, in Vicki's memory, at



Vicki Monday Blanchard, 67, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family.She was born July 30, 1952, in Oak Ridge and was a Roane County High School graduate, Class of 1970. Vicki was a member of First Baptist Church Concord and a former member of First Baptist Church Kingston. She retired from ORNL as an administrative assistant and had also worked as a bank teller for ORNL Credit Union. Vicki served as former chairman and longtime member of the Michael Dunn Center Board of Directors and was honored to serve on the advisory board for the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.Vicki spent countless hours of time and energy to ensure that her son, Steven, had every opportunity to thrive. From her 16 years as chair of the Michael Dunn Golf Tournament, to championing the construction of the first two Supported Living homes in the community, to searching for and making a reality the unique opportunity of dolphin therapy, she was the biggest advocate to Steven and all of his friends and classmates.As her children were growing up, she never missed an event or performance. Vicki was a staple on many band trips. She never quite knew who or how many she would wake up to on a Saturday morning, but she always had breakfast ready and made them feel loved and welcomed in her home.Vicki's love multiplied when her grandchildren were born. From countless sleepovers, to manicures and pedicures, to endless shopping sprees, she never grew tired of spending time with her girls. Being called Nana was her greatest joy. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven David Wright; stepson, Scott Blanchard; parents, Horace Maynard "H.M." and Margaret "Polly" Monday; and brother, Jack Monday.Survivors include her loving husband of 25 years, Ronald D. Blanchard of Knoxville; son, Jeff Wright and wife Shannon of Knoxville; stepdaughter, Angie Collins and husband Jay of Brentwood; sister, Becky Lawson and husband Jerry of Kingston; grandchildren, Cameron and Madison Wright of Knoxville, Shelby Rose and husband Walker of Knoxville and Allyson, Will and Luke Collins of Brentwood; sister-in-law, Sherry Jo Dimitri and husband Mike of Tullahoma; brother-in-law, Clifton Blanchard and wife Mona of Oak Ridge; special friends, Debbie Hood, Sheila Woodell and Elaine Inman of Kingston, and Karen Rutig of Knoxville; and a host of extended family and dear friends who will miss her immensely.Friends of Vicki are welcome to stop by to sign the register book and pay their respects between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 pm. Thursday, April 2, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael Dunn Foundation, in Vicki's memory, at Michaeldunncenter.org. Envelopes will also be available at Fraker Funeral Home on Thursday. An online register book is available at FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Apr. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close