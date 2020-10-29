Vickie Watts, 76, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home in Rockwood.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1943, in Rockwood. Vickie was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church, and also the Business & Professional Women's Club. She retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development after 30 years. She served on the Rockwood Industrial Board and was a former member of the Roane County Election Commission. She was a past secretary treasurer of Dennis Ferguson's fishing rodeo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewell and Louise Gaddis.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James L. Watts Sr. of Rockwood; son, Lowell Watts of Rockwood; grandchildren, Ashleigh Sexton (Jordan) of Harriman and Abbie Lou Watts of LaFollote; and great-grandchild, Jayden Sexton of Harriman.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Johnston officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store