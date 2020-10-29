1/1
Vickie Watts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Watts, 76, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home in Rockwood.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1943, in Rockwood. Vickie was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church, and also the Business & Professional Women's Club. She retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development after 30 years. She served on the Rockwood Industrial Board and was a former member of the Roane County Election Commission. She was a past secretary treasurer of Dennis Ferguson's fishing rodeo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewell and Louise Gaddis.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James L. Watts Sr. of Rockwood; son, Lowell Watts of Rockwood; grandchildren, Ashleigh Sexton (Jordan) of Harriman and Abbie Lou Watts of LaFollote; and great-grandchild, Jayden Sexton of Harriman.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Johnston officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved