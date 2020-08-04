Viola "Tootsie" Tate, 71, of Harriman passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville.
She was born Oct. 28, 1948, in Sunbright and was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Tootsie retired from Bellsouth/AT&T after 30 years, working as a directory assistance operator. She was also a member of the Communication Workers of America. She enjoyed shopping and was also an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" and Nola Adkins; and sisters, Linda Adkins and Cathy Adkins.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Jerry W. Tate of Harriman; daughter, April S. Tate of Friendsville; brother, Keith Adkins and wife Tammy of Ten Mile; sisters, Shirley Seely of Kevil, Ky. and Ketta Smith of Harriman; and sisters-in-law, Sandra Nelson of Rockwood and Linda Tate of Harriman.
Mrs. Tate lied in state from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.4, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. A private funeral service was held later that evening. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Oak Grove Cemetery. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
