Viola “Tootsie” Tate
Viola "Tootsie" Tate, 71, of Harriman passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville.
She was born Oct. 28, 1948, in Sunbright and was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Tootsie retired from Bellsouth/AT&T after 30 years, working as a directory assistance operator. She was also a member of the Communication Workers of America. She enjoyed shopping and was also an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" and Nola Adkins; and sisters, Linda Adkins and Cathy Adkins. 
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Jerry W. Tate of Harriman; daughter, April S. Tate of Friendsville; brother, Keith Adkins and wife Tammy of Ten Mile; sisters, Shirley Seely of Kevil, Ky. and Ketta Smith of Harriman; and sisters-in-law, Sandra Nelson of Rockwood and Linda Tate of Harriman.
Mrs. Tate lied in state from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.4, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. A private funeral service was held later that evening.  Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Oak Grove Cemetery.  An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
