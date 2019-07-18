Virgil Bruce Isham, 86, of Harriman, passed away, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at The Cumberland House.

He is survived by his wife, Anneliese Isham; sons, Charlie Isham (Rhonda) and Donnie Isham (Tia), both from Greenville, S.C.; grandson, Chris Isham (Katie) of Piedmont, S.C.; great-grandchild, Maren Isham; brothers, Edwin Isham of Oak Ridge and Curtis Isham of Lexington, N.C.; sister-in-law, Vera Schmidt of Kaarst, Germany; and nieces, nephew and a host of lifelong military and golfing friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ina Isham; and brother, Roy Isham. Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and loyal friend were the roles Bruce enjoyed in his life. Bruce was a veteran of 38 combined years of service to the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve and the Tennessee Army National Guard. He grew up in the Emory Gap area of Harriman and had a lifetime of employment at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, from where he retired after 39 years of service. Over his lifetime, he enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends all over the southeastern United States.

The memorial service, officiated by Pastor Mason Goodman, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .

