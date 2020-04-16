Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia ‘Ginny’ Ruth Jenkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia "Ginny" Ruth Jenkins, 92, formerly of Harriman, passed away on April 4, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

Her husband Roy W. Jenkins; Harvey and Rose James, her father and mother; as well as siblings, Elmer, Curt and Juanita Derrick, preceded her in death.

Ginny had been a resident of Ormond Beach, Fla. with her husband prior to her passing. During her earlier years in Harriman, Ginny was active in the business community managing radio station WXXL-AM before relocating with her husband to North Carolina.

Ginny is survived by her three sons, James (Jim), Roy (Bill), and Casey along with her two grandchildren, Maia, 18 (daughter of James). and Wolf, 23 (son of Bill). Ginny will be interred with husband Roy at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. at a later date. DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.





Virginia "Ginny" Ruth Jenkins, 92, formerly of Harriman, passed away on April 4, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.Her husband Roy W. Jenkins; Harvey and Rose James, her father and mother; as well as siblings, Elmer, Curt and Juanita Derrick, preceded her in death.Ginny had been a resident of Ormond Beach, Fla. with her husband prior to her passing. During her earlier years in Harriman, Ginny was active in the business community managing radio station WXXL-AM before relocating with her husband to North Carolina.Ginny is survived by her three sons, James (Jim), Roy (Bill), and Casey along with her two grandchildren, Maia, 18 (daughter of James). and Wolf, 23 (son of Bill). Ginny will be interred with husband Roy at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. at a later date. DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, Fla., is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Apr. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close