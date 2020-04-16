Virginia "Ginny" Ruth Jenkins, 92, formerly of Harriman, passed away on April 4, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
Her husband Roy W. Jenkins; Harvey and Rose James, her father and mother; as well as siblings, Elmer, Curt and Juanita Derrick, preceded her in death.
Ginny had been a resident of Ormond Beach, Fla. with her husband prior to her passing. During her earlier years in Harriman, Ginny was active in the business community managing radio station WXXL-AM before relocating with her husband to North Carolina.
Ginny is survived by her three sons, James (Jim), Roy (Bill), and Casey along with her two grandchildren, Maia, 18 (daughter of James). and Wolf, 23 (son of Bill). Ginny will be interred with husband Roy at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. at a later date. DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 17, 2020