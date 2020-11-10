Virginia "Jenney" Bradshaw Wampler, 64 of Harriman, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
She was a hero, best friend and mother. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Adkins Griffin; grandparents, Sarah and Kennreth Adkins; and grandchildren, McKayla and McCarsey Wampler.
She is survived by children, Tiffany Hicks and husband Mark of Oak Ridge, Holly Wampler and Daniel McLean of Harriman and James "Jay" Wampler Jr. of Harriman; grandchildren, Brittany Daugherty, Lindsey Daugherty, Jayden Smithwick and Jasmine Smithwick; husband of 35 years, James Wampler of Harriman; sisters, Rebecca "Becky" Tapp and husband Jerry of Harriman, Jackie Jarrett and husband Elmer of Johnson City; brother, James Bradshaw of Harriman; special nieces, Tracy Lawless and husband Joe, Erin Jarrett, Sarah Jarrett and Casey Franklin; and special friend, Kenny Roberts.
A celebration of life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Masonic Lodge in Harriman. Everyone is asked to wear green in honor of Jenney's memory. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.