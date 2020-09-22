We celebrate the homegoing of Virginia "Earline" Pankey who entered into eternal rest Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman, surrounded by her loving family.

Virginia "Earline" Pankey was born on May 17, 1940, to the late George Washington and Alice Stewart Martin (Kingston). She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Charles Leroy Pankey Sr.; three sisters, Beatrice Cowan, Marvin Alice Kirk and Pauline "Kitty" Martin; and three brothers, George Anderson Martin, Fredrick Lewis Martin and Carl Edward Martin. She graduated from Campbell High School (Rockwood) and attended Knoxville College (Knoxville) for one year. She was also a very proud member of Cowan's Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served in various capacities/offices and she especially enjoyed being in the kitchen. "Earline" loved to cook and she was very peculiar about what she prepared and served. She always made sure that whoever walked through her doors, experience much love and good food to eat. "Mrs. Pankey," as often referred to by students, staff, and friends, was employed by the Roane County School District as a cafeteria worker and manager for 50 years. She dearly loved working at the school and serving others.

She leaves to cherish her memory three loving and devoted children, Charles Leroy Pankey Jr. (Hylene), Sheila Denise Lurry (Barry) and Brian LaVon Pankey (Rosealyn); her devoted sister, Barbara Boatwright; two special nieces, Carolyn Bush Roddy (Steve) and Diane Eddie; her five grandchildren, Ra'Shanda Nicole Pankey, Amadea Hylene Pankey, Shakara Chaz Pankey, Brandon Leroy Lurry and Bradley Lydell Lurry; three sisters-in-law, Bernice Moore of Oak Ridge, Shirley Martin (Carl) and Joyce Martin, both of Kingston. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at First Baptist Church of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial at Cowan Chapel Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.



