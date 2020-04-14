Virginia Bowlin Pennington, 69, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Virginia served in the U.S Army and worked in healthcare. She was preceded in death by husband, J.E. Pennington; parents, Allean Collins Bowlin and Cortis Eugene Bowlin; and siblings, Chuck Bowlin and Harold Bowlin.
She is survived by children, Marie Kennedy and Dan Pennington; grandchildren, Alex Kennedy, Cady Kennedy, Caleb Kennedy and Laura Kennedy; brothers, Herschel "Bob" Bowlin and Johnny Bowlin; nieces and nephews, Vicki, Bobby, Kelly, Adam, Steve, Mark and Allison Bowlin.
Services will be conducted at a later date. An online register is available at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 15, 2020