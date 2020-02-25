Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 430 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN 37748 (865)-882-1515 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM First Christian Church 324 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM First Christian Church 324 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN View Map Burial 11:00 AM Willard Park Cemetery Ruritan Rd Harriman , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Mee Easter, 91, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Virginia was a member of the First Christian Church in Harriman and worked for Harriman City Schools for over 40 years. She was an avid bowling and sports fan, especially a Lady Vols fan. Born a New Deal Democrat and remained a strong Democrat the rest of her life. She will be remembered for the love she gave her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Easter; parents, Lon D. and Lucy Mee; sister, Pernia Martin; and brothers, L.D., J.W. and Franklin Mee.

She is survived by children, Michael Easter and wife Connie White of Loudon, Patsy Stow and husband Fred of Franklin and Dennis Easter and wife Denise of Harriman; grandchildren, Nick Easter and wife Sarah of Boston, Mass., Jared Easter and wife Lauren of Acworth, Ga., Sarah Stow of San Francisco, Calif., Emily Tatum and husband Andrew of New Orleans, La. And Ali Easter of Washington, D.C.; beloved great-grandchildren, Grant, Landon, Finn, Kennedy, Kain, Britain, Bowdin, Jackson, Jayci and Ella; sister, Jeanette Powell of Oakdale; special friend, Nancy Oran of Harriman; and many nieces and nephews who were very close to her heart.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at First Christian Church, Harriman, with funeral service following and Josh Head officiating. Burial was at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in Willard Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Christian Church in Harriman, 324 Morgan Avenue, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



Virginia Mee Easter, 91, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.Virginia was a member of the First Christian Church in Harriman and worked for Harriman City Schools for over 40 years. She was an avid bowling and sports fan, especially a Lady Vols fan. Born a New Deal Democrat and remained a strong Democrat the rest of her life. She will be remembered for the love she gave her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Easter; parents, Lon D. and Lucy Mee; sister, Pernia Martin; and brothers, L.D., J.W. and Franklin Mee.She is survived by children, Michael Easter and wife Connie White of Loudon, Patsy Stow and husband Fred of Franklin and Dennis Easter and wife Denise of Harriman; grandchildren, Nick Easter and wife Sarah of Boston, Mass., Jared Easter and wife Lauren of Acworth, Ga., Sarah Stow of San Francisco, Calif., Emily Tatum and husband Andrew of New Orleans, La. And Ali Easter of Washington, D.C.; beloved great-grandchildren, Grant, Landon, Finn, Kennedy, Kain, Britain, Bowdin, Jackson, Jayci and Ella; sister, Jeanette Powell of Oakdale; special friend, Nancy Oran of Harriman; and many nieces and nephews who were very close to her heart.The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at First Christian Church, Harriman, with funeral service following and Josh Head officiating. Burial was at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in Willard Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Christian Church in Harriman, 324 Morgan Avenue, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Feb. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close