Virginia Raye Wilson Crabtree, 86, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019, at her daughter's home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Lou Sensaboy Wilson.
She is survived by her two daughters, Wilma Langley and Linda McCullough.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Denton officiating. The interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Kingston, immediately following the funeral. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 9, 2019