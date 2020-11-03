Virginia Wright Young, 95, peacefully passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, in Knoxville.
Born in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 9, 1925, she spent her childhood years growing up in Hull, Mass. She lived most of her adult life in Atlanta, Ga., Port St. Lucie, Fla. and in Highlands, N.C., where she spent 30 years as a member of Highlands Falls Country Club. Virginia worked at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. during WWII and later for the National Archives in Atlanta, serving as administrative officer, for many years before her retirement. In her spare time, during the late 1950s and early 1960s, Virginia worked as a model appearing many times at Atlanta's Rich's Department Store, as well as on many local fashion show runways and in notable New York and Atlanta newspapers. Her elegant style for fashion continued throughout her whole life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mable Wright.
Virginia is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Harry; brother, George Wright of Boston; daughters: Linda Long of Woodstock, Ga., Jill Danley (Robert) of Carrabelle, Fla. and Nancy Wright (Danny) of Knoxville; grandchildren, Frank "Chip" Stevenson of Jacksonville, Fla., Keith Stevenson of Brooklyn, N.Y., Derek (Melissa) Wright and Lindsey (Brandon) Alley, both of Knoxville, Marshall Danley, of Tallahassee, Fla. and Evan Danley of Portsmouth, N.H.; and seven great-grandchildren, Zachary and Jake Stevenson, Bennett, Logan and Karis Wright, and Jacob and Mason Alley.
Virginia will forever be known for her many talents, hospitality and love of entertaining, traveling, dancing, gardening, playing bridge and board games, but especially for everything chocolate. She was a joyful, generous, bright light to all that knew her and will be greatly missed by her many friends and loved ones.
There was a celebration of life service at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, followed by a receiving of friends until 3 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Autumn Care Assisted Living of Farragut and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Knoxville, Tennessee, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
