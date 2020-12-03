1/1
Walter C. “Charlie” Clark
Walter C. "Charlie" Clark, 67, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 10, 1953, in Rockwood. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Harriman and a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was a retired foreman with Horsehead Industries in Rockwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elizabeth Clark; and brother-in-law, Steve Nelson.
He is survived by his wife, Alice B. Clark of Rockwood; daughters, Missy Mathis (Chris) of Oakdale, Chrissy Massengill (Eric) of Kingston, Leslie Clark (William James) of Grandview and Jennifer Collins (Chad) of Rockwood; nine grandchildren, C.J., Brandon, Bradley, Noah, Josie, Ville, Waylon, Kristin and Taylor; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn C. Nelson of Harriman and Joetta C. Boston (Randy) of Rockwood; sister-in-law, Jane B. Morgan (Preston) of Rockwood; and brother-in-law, Buddy Blanton (Gail) of Rockwood.
A private graveside service has been scheduled and an interment will follow at a later date. An online registry is available for those who cannot attend at evansmortuary.biz and at facebook.com/evansmortuary. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

