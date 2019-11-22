Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Janoe. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Roane Memorial Gardens 1400 N. Gateway Ave Rockwood , TN View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

As one of his favorites, Hank Williams Sr., might have put it, "God has come and gathered Walter Janoe." On Nov. 1, 2019, Walter passed away peacefully after a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Hugo, Okla., Walter spent his youth riding horses and raising a ruckus. A move to Rockwood as a teenager introduced him to one of his first true passions - football. Walter was a star for Rockwood High, earning him a scholarship to what is now known as the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. There, too, Walter starred in both football and track. After college, he began working in the oil patch. One of his proudest achievements was founding his company, Downhole Rentals. Later in his career, he switched to selling cars, and worked at a number of dealerships in the New Orleans area. With his infectious grin, cheerful disposition, and honest, straightforward manner, he built a loyal customer base who relied on him for many years. Blessed with a clear, twangy baritone, Walter often greeted friends and strangers alike with song. With a nod to Hank, he would cheerily ask "My hair is still curly and my eyes are still blue, why don't you love me like you used to do?" While a rhetorical question, the answer was simple - we always have and always will love you like we used to do!

He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Janoe Sr.; his step mother, Mabel Finney Janoe; his sister, Laura Nell Taylor of Salt Lake City, Utah; and his brother, Virgil Janoe Jr.

Walter is survived by his daughters, Lisa Janoe of New Orleans and Leslie "Prissy" Dartez of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Scott Janoe of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Roane Memorial Gardens, 1400 N. Gateway Ave, Rockwood.

As one of his favorites, Hank Williams Sr., might have put it, "God has come and gathered Walter Janoe." On Nov. 1, 2019, Walter passed away peacefully after a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Hugo, Okla., Walter spent his youth riding horses and raising a ruckus. A move to Rockwood as a teenager introduced him to one of his first true passions - football. Walter was a star for Rockwood High, earning him a scholarship to what is now known as the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. There, too, Walter starred in both football and track. After college, he began working in the oil patch. One of his proudest achievements was founding his company, Downhole Rentals. Later in his career, he switched to selling cars, and worked at a number of dealerships in the New Orleans area. With his infectious grin, cheerful disposition, and honest, straightforward manner, he built a loyal customer base who relied on him for many years. Blessed with a clear, twangy baritone, Walter often greeted friends and strangers alike with song. With a nod to Hank, he would cheerily ask "My hair is still curly and my eyes are still blue, why don't you love me like you used to do?" While a rhetorical question, the answer was simple - we always have and always will love you like we used to do!He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Janoe Sr.; his step mother, Mabel Finney Janoe; his sister, Laura Nell Taylor of Salt Lake City, Utah; and his brother, Virgil Janoe Jr.Walter is survived by his daughters, Lisa Janoe of New Orleans and Leslie "Prissy" Dartez of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Scott Janoe of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Roane Memorial Gardens, 1400 N. Gateway Ave, Rockwood. Published in Roane County News on Nov. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close