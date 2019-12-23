Walter Kenneth "Kenny" Nichols, 68, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home.
He was a member of Faith Primitive Baptist Church where he played the piano and taught Sunday school. Kenny was an avid race fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Walther Nichols; brother, Keith Nichols; and sister, Mary Lou Nichols.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Collins Nichols; son, Bo Nichols; daughter, Kerrie Smith; mother, Algie Bryant Nichols; brother, Danny Nichols; and grandson, Anaken Elijah Nichols.
The family receiveed friends from 12-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. with Bro. Bill Brown officiating. Graveside services followed in New Hope Cemetery, Rockwood. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 24, 2019