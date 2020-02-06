Wanda Anne Hovater, 64, of Dickey Valley, passed away at her home Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Wanda was born on Aug. 14, 1955, in Oliver Springs. She worked as a radiation tech at Y-12 and was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church. She loved dancing, listening to music, home improvement and working on her koi fish pond.Her parents, Charles Wayne Hovater and Martha Joanne Hovater, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Brandy Standridge and Tara Abbott; grandchildren, Alexis Abbott, Brayden Abbott, Dascy Sage Hillman, Serene Standridge, Madison Colburn and Emory Gough; and sister, Vickie Chabot.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Neil Crass officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online register is availbale at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 7, 2020