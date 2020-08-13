Wanda Hamby Pelfrey, 80, of Rockwood, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aught and Ruby Wilson; and first husband, Robert Hamby.
Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Jimmy Pelfrey of Rockwood; saughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Lonnie Moon of Rockwood; and son and daughter-in-law, Anthony "Andy" and Carlena Hamby of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Daryn Griffis and Bro. Billy Joe Vitatoe officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in New Hope Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.