Wanda Hamby Pelfrey
Wanda Hamby Pelfrey, 80, of Rockwood, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aught and Ruby Wilson; and first husband, Robert Hamby.
Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Jimmy Pelfrey of Rockwood; saughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Lonnie Moon of Rockwood; and son and daughter-in-law, Anthony "Andy" and Carlena Hamby of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Daryn Griffis and Bro. Billy Joe Vitatoe officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in New Hope Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
