Wanda Jane Cooper

Wanda Jane Cooper, 72, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Knoxville, at the West Hill Health and Rehab.
Wanda was a dedicated member at Williams Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Emory Gap, Harriman, for over 50 years. Wanda is preceded in death by her mother, Adella Cooper; brother, Sterling Cooper; uncle, Benjamin Winton; aunts, Oloie Love, Hassie Simpson, Bertie Winton and Flora Love; and cousin, Irene Stapleton.
Survivors include nephews, Brandon Cooper and Lamarr Cooper, both of Harriman; niece, Chelsea Cooper of Knoxville; great-nephews, Ladamion Julian and Damarion Jackson, both of Knoxville; great-niece, Takiyla Bazel of Oak Ridge and Aryia Stover of Rockwood; sister-in-law, Sheila Cooper of Knoxville; and cousins, Pat Taylor of Harriman, Anna Gallaher of Houston, Texas, and Mary Robinson of Knoxville.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday June 1, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow from the chapel at 1 p.m. with the Rev. R.T. Smith officiating. Interment and burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. The family requests donations be made to Williams Chapel Church for , 402 Old Valley Rd., Harriman, TN 37748.
Published in Roane County News on May 31, 2019
