Wanda Templeton, 88, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

She was born in Hancock County and moved to Kingston in 1948, after her marriage to Earl L. Templeton. She was a lifetime member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mason and Etta Mae Jones; husband, Earl L. Templeton Sr.; sisters, Pauline Crews and Irene Gilley; brothers, Raymond Jones and Stallard Jones; and granddaughter, Melissa Templeton.

She is survived by her sister, Marie Jones Lawson; her children, Gary Templeton, (Darlene deceased), Earl Templeton Jr. (Tina), Debbie Cook (Doug-deceased) and Sharon Templeton (Ron King). Her granddaughter, Dee Etta Templeton Shubert, was like a daughter to her. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed cooking Sunday meals for them.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral service followed at 7 p.m. The Pastor of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, David Acres officiated.

The funeral procession will depart Kyker Funeral Home Wednesday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. to Kingston Memorial Garden with graveside service upon arrival. The family will meet following the graveside service at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Serving as pallbearers were Gary Templeton, Earl Templeton Jr., Mark Templeton, Chris Templeton, Michael Templeton, Dean Hall Aaron King and Bill Lueking.

