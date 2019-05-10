Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren A Kocher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren A Kocher passed away peacefully Monday, May 6, 2019, in his Kingston home. He was 92 years old.

Warren was born in St. Louis. Immediately after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in the South Pacific during World War II. He was awarded a Purple Heart and was honored recently on an Honor Air Knoxville flight to Washington, D.C. Warren and Ann Sanders married on April 22, 1949. They were married 61 years until Ann's death in 2010. He worked for Emerson Electric lighting manufacturing division starting as a metal worker. His career started in St. Louis and then transitioned to Long Island, N.Y. He retired in 1987 as vice-president of operations of McPhilben Lighting. He and Ann moved to Kingston, where they built their dream home on the water. Warren enjoyed his retirement by fishing, gardening, woodworking and entertaining his friends and family, especially his grandchildren, with boating excursions and dinner parties. He served as the secretary of the Roane County Planning Commission for the past 25 years. In November 2018, Roane County honored Warren as a Golden Treasure. Warren attended Kingston United Methodist Church.

Known to his family as "High Pockets," he is survived by his two daughters, Donna Brown and Vicki Kocher Paret and their husbands Cliff and Dan; three grandsons, Marcel Paret and his wife Jessie, Mont Brown and his wife Danielle and Cory Brown; and two great-granddaughters, Frankie and Neve Mandle Paret.

A remembrance will be included in the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, June 30, at Kingston United Methodist Church, 212 W Church Street, Kingston.

Memorial donations may be sent in Warren Kocher's name to Outdoor Kingston, 1133 Brentwood Way, Kingston, TN 37763 or HonorAir Knoxville, 7536 Taggart Lane, Knoxville, TN 37938. Kyker Funeral Homes, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

