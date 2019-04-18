Warren Clay Martin, 50, of St. Louis, Mo., formerly of Harriman, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital.

Clay was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Operation Desert Storm as a paratrooper in 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of New Century United Methodist Church in Harriman. Clay was a 1986 Harriman High School graduate and loved music, traveling and amusement parks. He worked in medical distribution at Barnes Jewish Hospital. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn Amelia Martin; and grandmother, Margie Neal Martin.

Survivors include his brother, Vernon Martin (Rhonda) of Little Rock, Ark.; uncle and aunts, Narvel Martin (Mary) of Harriman, Vincent Martin (Jewell) of Harriman and Eugene Martin (Cheryl) of Columbus, Ohio; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; dear special friends, John Wenzel of Peoria, Ill. and John Brendel of St. Louis; and friend, Buster Robinson of Harriman.

The family received friends from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Willie Gallaher, the Rev. Gary Atwater and the Rev. Denard Bertram officiating. Interment and graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, in Roane Memorial Gardens.

