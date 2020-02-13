Warren J. Nicely departed this life Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home in Kingston.
He was born Feb. 13, 1927, to Cass and Tish Nicely in Haynesville. N.C. Warren worked for TVA and retired after 41 years. For over 60 years, he was a member of Cowan Chapel United Methodist Church, where he served in different capacities and a Master Mason in Oak Ridge Lodge 354. Warren enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and traveling. He was preceded in death by wife of 59 years, Frankie Nicely; parents, Cass and Tisha Nicely; brothers, Jack and Melvin; and a sister, Mildred.
He is survived by daughter, Joyce Martin; grandson, Frederick Martin; granddaughters, Cheryl Jones (Kenneth) and Kim Jeffries; great grandchildren, Akemi, Dakarai and Traven; special niece, Betty Dorsey; special cousin, Taft Francis; many more nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Chris Webb, Barry Lurry, Rev James Guthrie, Sam Henderson and James Jeter.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral services at 12 p.m. with the Rev. James Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Homes, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 14, 2020