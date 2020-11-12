Wiley Alexander Brackett Sr., 73, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
He was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Kingston and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and also a 32nd degree Master Mason with the Kingston Masonic Lodge No.38 and a member of the Kerbela Shriners in Knoxville. He retired as a general foreman from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant with over 33 years of service. Wiley was always very supportive when it came to community sports. He coached Little League football for over 15 years. Wiley served proudly as a councilman for the city of Kingston since 2018. He loved his grandchildren and was known by most children as Papaw Wiley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Delores Ann Brackett; daughters, Mary "Cricket" Wilkins and Paula Hall; grandson, Billy Kagley; parents, Thomas Henry Brackett and Willie Rachel Herrell Brackett; brothers, Claude and Larry Brackett; sister, Carrie Lee Williams; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Tolliver.
Survivors include his children, Wiley Brackett II and wife Ashlee of Spring City, David Brackett and wife Felicia of Kingston, Rachel Brown and husband Keith of Kingston and Amy Mullins and husband John of Kingston; brother, Paul Brackett and wife Rose of Kingston; sisters, Geraldine Hagler of Kingston and Virginia Fields of Smyrna; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Jennie Brackett of Harriman, Kay Tolliver of Kingston and Marsha Martin of Kingston; brothers-in-law, Richard Ramsey and wife Charlene, Robert Ramsey and wife Sue, Mike Ramsey and wife Peggy, Charlie Ramsey and wife, Ada, all of Knoxville; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and many special friends, who will miss Wiley very much.
Due to the pandemic and social distancing, the family will have a drive-by receiving of friends from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Liberty Baptist Church with drive-in service beginning promptly at 2 p.m, with the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.