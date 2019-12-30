William "Bill" Goldston Jr., 76, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman. He was born on Aug. 15, 1943, in Harriman. He was of the Baptist faith. Bill was also a member of the South Gate Masonic Lodge F & AM 569. He owned and operated Goldston's Wrecker Service in Harriman for over 40 years. He was a former police officer for the Rockwood Police Department and Harriman Police Department, where he served as assistant chief. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Goldston; father: William Goldston; mother and step-father, Violet and James Bowling; and grandparents, Elmer and Bessie Swicegood.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Goldston of Harriman; daughter, Holly Davidson (Cory) of Harriman; grandchildren, Wyatt Moore of Harriman, Hayle McAbee (Ty) of Cookeville and Will Davidson of Harriman; special aunt, Artie Farmer of Tamarac, Fla.; special cousin, Buddy Farmer of Tamarac; stepsister, Barbara Ann Murphy of Harriman; and many other relatives and special friends.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Masonic Service followed at 6 p.m. conducted by the Southgate Lodge 569 and then funeral service followed with the Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Graveside and interment service were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Riverside Baptist Church Family Life Center, P.O. Box 811, Harriman, TN 37748. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

