William "Harold" Elmore, 83, a grocer in the Kingston community for 50 years, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

He was born in Crossville on June 5, 1937, to Burris and Effie Draper Elmore. He spent his young life in New Castle, Ind. and Madisonville, Ky. and returned to Crossville in the late 1940s, attending Woody School and Cumberland County High School. He graduated from Cumberland County High School class in 1955 and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was of the Christian faith and was a member of a local Baptist church, where he actively attended until a fall in the spring of 2017 left him immobile. Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Katherine Teffeteller Elmore; his daughter, Joyce "Joy" Elmore; his father, Burris Elmore; his mother, Effie Draper Elmore Ramey; stepfather, Theodore "Ted" Roosevelt Ramey; mother- and father-in-law, Addie "Juanita" Lee and Charles "Ray" Teffeteller; sister, Opal Turner; brother, Robert Elmore; half-sister, Joann Ramey; and many stepsiblings. After losing his father to cancer at eight years old, Harold become an advocate for cancer awareness education and adoption. In the mid-1960s, Harold and his wife searched several adoption agencies throughout East Tennessee looking for the child that they felt most needed a loving family resulting in the adoption of their oldest daughter, Joyce, whom Harold lovingly cared for 41 years.

Three children survive Harold, oldest son, Michael, and twins, Charles and Cheryl; a special nephew, James Burnette (Tijuana) of Harriman; and special nieces, Diep Bell (Sam) of Tucson, Ariz. and Carolyn Renfro (Mike) of Cookeville; as well as many honorary children.

Receiving of friends will take place from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. The Revs. Tony Boswell and Dale Darley will conduct the funeral service, which be held on at 6 p.m. with special music provided by Tommy Spencer. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Ward and Kyle Beverley officiating. Kenny Barding, Kent Calfee, Nathan Crowe, Brian Mullins, Michael Earl Russell, and Jim Washam will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank those who visited him regularly and the nurses and staff who oversaw his long-term care. Harold's family would like to extend a special thank you to Jessica, Amanda, and Don at Life Care Center of Morgan County, to Connie Sheldon and Heather Miller at Harriman Care and Rehab, and to Dr. Tim Bell and his Amedisys Hospice team for Harold's final care. Harold was a man that liked everyone, found the good in every situation, and always put God and others first. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, please do something with your loved ones, perform an act of kindness, or try to bring a smile to another person. "Love one another." - John 13:34-35.





