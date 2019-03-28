Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Byford. View Sign

William "Bill" Byford, 74, of Harriman, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family Saturday, March 23, 2019.

He was born June 25, 1944 in Berwynn, Ill. Bill's greatest loves, other than his family, were gardening, reading, writing, golf and muscle cars. He was a registered nurse and retired from Roane Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rita Byford; and brother, Michael Byford.

Bill is survived by his children, Josh Byford, Deb Bossey (Tim) and Jennifer Hamm (Ryan); grandchildren, Tyler, Meagan, Logan, Max and Hayley; and sister, Kathy Sylvester (Jack).

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the University of Tennessee Arboretum, Oak Ridge; 901 S. Illinois Ave. A celebration of life will follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arboretum Society or a wildlife resource group of your choice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.

