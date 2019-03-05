William 'Bill' Hutchinson
William "Bill" Hutchinson, 77, of Harriman, passed away in his home Friday, March 1, 2019.
He was born May 7, 1941, in the Swan Pond community. Bill worked as an automatic sprinkler fitter for 35 years and was a charter member of Southwest Baptist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mildred Barger Hutchinson; grandparents, Marcus and Maude Williams and Mart and Minnie Hutchinson; nephew, Michael Hutchinson; and cousin, Rebecca William.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Faye C. Hutchinson; son, Craig Hutchinson and wife Pam of Midway; daughter, Becky Ridge and Brad of Georgia; grandchildren, Candi Bartlett of Kingston, Zack, Zoey and Zayne Ridge of Georgia; great-grandson, Cole Bartlett of Kingston; nephew, J.W. Hutchinson of Oregon; cousin, Phoebe Humphrey of Swan Pond; and special friend, Jimmy Coley.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral followed at 8 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Plemons and the Rev. Ray Bearden officiating. Burial was at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 6, 2019