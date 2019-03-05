Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William 'Bill' Hutchinson

William "Bill" Hutchinson, 77, of Harriman, passed away in his home Friday, March 1, 2019.

He was born May 7, 1941, in the Swan Pond community. Bill worked as an automatic sprinkler fitter for 35 years and was a charter member of Southwest Baptist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mildred Barger Hutchinson; grandparents, Marcus and Maude Williams and Mart and Minnie Hutchinson; nephew, Michael Hutchinson; and cousin, Rebecca William.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Faye C. Hutchinson; son, Craig Hutchinson and wife Pam of Midway; daughter, Becky Ridge and Brad of Georgia; grandchildren, Candi Bartlett of Kingston, Zack, Zoey and Zayne Ridge of Georgia; great-grandson, Cole Bartlett of Kingston; nephew, J.W. Hutchinson of Oregon; cousin, Phoebe Humphrey of Swan Pond; and special friend, Jimmy Coley.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral followed at 8 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Plemons and the Rev. Ray Bearden officiating. Burial was at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Calvary Cemetery.

William 'Bill' HutchinsonWilliam "Bill" Hutchinson, 77, of Harriman, passed away in his home Friday, March 1, 2019.He was born May 7, 1941, in the Swan Pond community. Bill worked as an automatic sprinkler fitter for 35 years and was a charter member of Southwest Baptist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mildred Barger Hutchinson; grandparents, Marcus and Maude Williams and Mart and Minnie Hutchinson; nephew, Michael Hutchinson; and cousin, Rebecca William.Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Faye C. Hutchinson; son, Craig Hutchinson and wife Pam of Midway; daughter, Becky Ridge and Brad of Georgia; grandchildren, Candi Bartlett of Kingston, Zack, Zoey and Zayne Ridge of Georgia; great-grandson, Cole Bartlett of Kingston; nephew, J.W. Hutchinson of Oregon; cousin, Phoebe Humphrey of Swan Pond; and special friend, Jimmy Coley.The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral followed at 8 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Plemons and the Rev. Ray Bearden officiating. Burial was at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Calvary Cemetery. Funeral Home Kyker Funeral Homes

350 West Race Street

Kingston , TN 37763

(865) 376-6531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Mar. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close