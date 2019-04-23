William "Coy" Gann, 69, of the Dyllis community, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.
He was born March 13, 1950, in Oliver Springs. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Laborers Local 818 for over 30 years. Coy enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming and spending time with family and friends.
His parents, Bill Aslinger and Sally Longmire, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Bonnie Gann; children, William Cody Gann (Tilda) and Cary Quinton Gann; granddaughter, Cashlyn Gann; special friend, Willie G. Bunch; and extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, April 25, at Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Craig Freels officiating. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 24, 2019