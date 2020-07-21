William Dennis "Slick" Gillespie died Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Will was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles William Hickey and mother, Edna Irene Gillespie Hickey; and father, William Roy Oggs.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Kiyoko Thompson Gillespie; daughter, Erica Roberts, and sons, Isaiah Cameron Gillespie.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. ET Thursday, July 23, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Candice Dendy officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in Euchee Gillespie Cemetery, Spring City. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



