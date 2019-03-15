Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Howard Taft Green Jr.. View Sign

William Howard Taft Green Jr., 76, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home.

He was a member and deacon at Mountainview Baptist Church in Rockwood. Howard was a former employee of Roane Electric Furnace for 18 years and former employee of Rockwood Street Department for eight years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Taft and Rebecca Green; grandson, Timothy Hickey; brothers, Ed and Morgan Green and Charlie Wrought; sisters, Patricia Tosh, Sarah Cagle, Sue Howard and Thelma Green.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Essie Mae Green of Rockwood; children, Harold Green of Oakdale, Gail Kelly (Hugh) of Rockwood, Towana Smith of Rockwood and Mark Green (Missy) of Harriman; eight grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and sister, Rose Frady (Ernest) of Kingston.

Family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. David Bailey officiating. Interment and graveside service will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

