William Lee "Bill" Douglas Sr., 87, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, William Lee Douglas Jr.; parents, Andrew Jackson Douglas Sr. and Elva Fogg Douglas; father and mother-in-law, William B. and Vera W. Stout; brothers, Andrew Jackson Douglas Jr. and Joseph Allen Douglas; and sisters, Tina Marie Mazzie, Nelle B. Harris and Glorianna Ford.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty "Timmie" Douglas; daughter, Darlene D. Kitts; son, Stephen Lance Douglas and wife Julie; grandchildren, Casi Marie Johnson, Spencer Lee Douglas and Sean Matthew Kitts; and five great-grandchildren.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Mason Goodman and Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, in Harriman City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 535 Margrave Dr., Harriman, TN, 37748.

