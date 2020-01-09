Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie James Brooks. View Sign Service Information SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS 209 ROANE STREET Oliver Springs , TN 37840 (865)-435-7261 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church 228 East Tri-County Boulevard Oliver Springs , TN View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church 228 East Tri-County Boulevard Oliver Springs. , TN View Map Interment Following Services Oak Ridge Memorial Park Oak Ridge , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Willie James Brooks, 80, departed this earthly life on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from his residence in Oliver Springs.

Mr. Brooks was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Middlesboro, Ky., to the parentage of the late Will Brooks and Mattie Fugate Brooks.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Brooks is preceded in death by his stepmother, Vera Ford Brooks; brother, Ben Brooks; and niece, Betty Corneal.

Mr. Willie James Brooks attended Oliver Springs Colored School in Oliver Springs, Campbell High School in Rockwood, and Roane State Community College in Oak Ridge. His areas of employment included Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) and Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant, K-25 and Y-12. He retired from Y-12 as a machinist.

Mr. Brooks was a member of Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, where he served faithfully until his declining health. During the early years, he was ordained deacon and served as Sunday school superintendent. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Laymen's Ministry and attended Senior Saints Missionary Society's meetings. Additionally, he was a loyal supporter of the Knoxville District Baptist Association, the Harriman Junction Masonic Lodge 103, and member of the Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc. of Oliver Springs. He was very knowledgeable and resourceful as he enjoyed photography, bowling, computer technology and working on cars. He was an avid sports fan also.

Those left to lament in the memory of his afterglow are his lovingly devoted wife of 58 years, Mary Louise Montgomery Brooks; children, Gary Grant Montgomery and Lydia Lorraine Brooks, both of Oliver Springs, Carrie D. Brown of Durham, N.C. and Yolonda Yvette Woods of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Edward Elijah Woods of Oak Ridge, Deborah Elizabeth Brown of Durham, Chloe Adrianna Brown of Chicago and Raven Nikole Woods of Oak Ridge; devoted aunts, Clara Hall Hughes of Oak Ridge and JoAnn Thompson; one niece, Mary Ann Brooks; three nephews, Benjamin Harrison, Willie Joe and Brian Keith Brooks; special friends, Todd Lutz, and Juan, Jessica, Jazmyne, and Unique Torrez; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church, located at 228 East Tri-County Boulevard, Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at noon with the Elder Thomas W. Dews officiating and the Rev. William A. Caldwell and Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Choir rendering the eulogy and music. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Oak Ridge. Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Jan. 10, 2020

