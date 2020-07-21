Wilma Jane Sampson Oakley, 83, of Midtown, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 3, 1937, in Roane County. She was a member of Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. Wilma worked in real estate for many years before retiring. She loved interior decorating, working in her flower gardens, as well as doing various arts and crafts. She was preceded in death by her first husband, R. L. Sampson; parents, Richard and Mary Ledford Tidwell; and granddaughter, Katie Rose Sampson.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Roy Oakley of Midtown; children, Michael Sampson of Rockwood and Mark Sampson of Midtown; sister, Elizabeth Baker of Harriman; sisters-in-law, Sarah Burns of Knoxville and Carolyn Tidwell of Harriman; dear friend, Patricia Passmore of Midtown; and several extended family members and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at Roane Memorial Gardens with Charles Milligan officiating. There will be a memorial service held at Midtown Valley United Methodist Church once services reconvene and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.