1/
Wilma Jane Sampson Oakley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Jane Sampson Oakley, 83, of Midtown, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2020, at her home.  
She was born April 3, 1937, in Roane County.  She was a member of Midtown Valley United Methodist Church.  Wilma worked in real estate for many years before retiring. She loved interior decorating, working in her flower gardens, as well as doing various arts and crafts.  She was preceded in death by her first husband, R. L. Sampson; parents, Richard and Mary Ledford Tidwell; and granddaughter, Katie Rose Sampson.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Roy Oakley of Midtown; children, Michael Sampson of Rockwood and Mark Sampson of Midtown; sister, Elizabeth Baker of Harriman; sisters-in-law, Sarah Burns of Knoxville and Carolyn Tidwell of Harriman; dear friend, Patricia Passmore of Midtown; and several extended family members and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at Roane Memorial Gardens with Charles Milligan officiating. There will be a memorial service held at Midtown Valley United Methodist Church once services reconvene and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home.  An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
 


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stewart and Sharon (Stiles) Fine
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved