Yvonne Marise "Toosie" Woods, 86, of Harriman, passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, March 15, 2019.

She was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church, a 50-year member of the Laurel 22, Order of Eastern Star, a 50-year member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars and retired owner of Woods Minit Mart & BBQ. Toosie was a devoted mother and grandmother, loved her houseboat, fishing, reading, puzzles and playing cards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Woods; son, Robin "Bob O" Woods; parents, James Duff Fletchall and Edythe Keeney Fletchall; and brother, James Keeney Fletchall Sr.

Toosie is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Claudette Woods and Cindy and Michael Hayes; son, Perry "Lark" Woods; grandchildren, Britta Snow and husband Curtis, Holden Woods, Jake Woods, Joshua Hayes and wife Sarah, Perry McPherson and Bentley Byers; great-grandchildren, Matthew Snow, Brady Snow, Josiah Hayes and Cora Hayes; and special friends, "Guardian Angels," Dennis and Marilyn Presley and Mike and Barbara Rowland.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Charles Kelly officiating. Interment was at 3 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens Sunday, March 17. Kyker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

