Farley
Alan Keith
September 1, 1931
September 1, 2020
Alan Keith Farley, died at home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 (his 89th birthday), after a two year bout of cancer. Alan was born on September 1, 1931 in West Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents Willis and Audrey Farley; his twin sister Alice; his older brother, David; and his daughter, Amy Carol.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Hopkins Farley, his wife of 62 years; his son, Patrick Alan Farley of Chapel Hill, N.C. and his daughter, Leslie Dare (Sherwood Bryan) of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, MacKenzie Farley of Honolulu, Hawaii, Will Hicks of Williamsburg, Va. and Hannah Bryan of Raleigh, N.C.
Alan's entire career was in education as a music teacher and band director, vice principal, project director, Associate Superintendent, and Superintendent of Schools in Roanoke County, Va., Greenbrier County, W.Va., Guilford County, N.C., and Spotsylvania County, Va. He earned his bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey College in Charleston, W.Va., his master's from Columbia University in N.Y., and his doctorate from VPI in Blacksburg, Va.
During his time as a band director, Alan instituted OPUS at both SAHS and ALHS, an annual musical variety show that continued for decades at both schools. Among those he leaves behind are the legions of students who claim Alan as their favorite teacher, the one who encouraged shy students, mentored student leaders, and created life-long memories and instilled a love for music.
Alan and Carol retired 23 years ago and moved to Pawleys Island, S.C. where they have enjoyed many family visits and many friends. A private service will be held at a later date due to Covid. We urge everyone to visit joplinhollow.com
, a recently completed collection of family stories, personal memories, and music written by Alan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amedisys Foundation, which supports health, hospice and personal care patients in need, at: amedisys.com/about/foundation