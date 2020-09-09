1/1
Ann Bradshaw Staley
1950 - 2020
STALEY

Ann Bradshaw

March 9, 1950

September 4, 2020

Ann Bradshaw Staley, 70, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long, courageous seven-year battle with cancer.

She was born on March 9, 1950, to the late Elmer and Helen Spencer. Ann is survived by her beloved daughter and best friend, Melannie Bradshaw Blankenship and son-in-law, Charles Allen Blankenship. In addition, other survivors include former husband and dear friend, William Boyd Bradshaw Jr., and brother, Mitchell Spencer.

Ann was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and earned her Bachelor of Social Work degree from Ferrum College in 1982. She was employed by Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare where she served as a clinician from 1990 to 2008. Upon retirement, she worked as a therapeutic day treatment counselor and substitute teacher in various Roanoke City Public Schools where she touched the lives of many children and co-workers while serving in this capacity.

During her life-long journey, she inspired many people along the way with her encouraging words, generous spirit, strength and courage, unending kindness, unconditional love, and compassion for everyone who crossed her path. Furthermore, she adored spending precious time with her pets, ranging from skunks, to parrots to her loyal dog, Willow.

Due to her altruistic nature, Ann served as an active member on the Cancer Survivorship Planning Committee and assisted in planning services for patients. As a result of her diligent work, a cancer support group was formed. Moreover, she also played an integral part in providing cosmetics for the cancer patients, and a makeover group will continue to live on in Ann's memory.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Blue Ridge Cancer Care and the amazing team of oncologists including Dr. Mark Kochenderfer and Dr. David Buck. In addition, special thanks to Jolee Preston and Angie Routt, two extraordinary nurses who never hesitated to go beyond the call of duty.

A private celebration of life will be held with family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Angels of Assisi, and to the SPCA. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
