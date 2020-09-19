Montgomery
Archie Dean
September 17, 2020
Archie Dean Montgomery, 64, of Indian Valley, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Alverta Montgomery; brothers, Kenny, Junior and Roosevelt Montgomery; sisters; Virginia Albert, Annie Phillips, Darlene Sue Montgomery, Zula Montgomery and Lassie (Cindy) Montgomery.
He is survived by his brother and sisters-in-law, Charles Montgomery (Georgia Mae) and Marie Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews.
As per Archie's request, he was interred in Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery.
