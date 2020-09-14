Kitts



Arnold Byron Kitts passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Wythe County Community Hospital, at the age of 90 years. He was born on July 17, 1930, in Bastian, Virginia, to William Slemp Kitts and Annie Rosa Ellen Kitts. Arnold married Ila Jean Rasnake on February 17, 1951, and raised his family in Bastian, the place he called home his entire life.



Arnold retired as the Building and Grounds Superintendent at The Department of Corrections in Bland County Virginia in 1987. He was a dedicated member of the Bastian Union Church donating much of his free time to others in the community and maintaining church facilities. He was a skilled mechanic, gardener, fisherman, and all-around handyman. Arnold achieved 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason and was also a Shriner.



Arnold is survived by his wife, Ila Jean Kitts; daughter, Dr. Rhonda Ryan of Roanoke, Va.; daughter, Shirley and Derrick Russell of King, N.C.; grandson, Josh and Jaclyn Hamilton of Raleigh, N.C.; granddaughter, Bethany and Alan Pritchett of Oak Ridge, N.C.; grandson, Patrick Ryan and Maria Liu of Washington, D.C.; and great-grandchildren, Anna Hamilton, Broden Hamilton, and Ada Pritchett. His brothers, Silas and Joe Kitts, as well as his parents, predeceased him.



Funeral services will be held at Bastian Union Church on Monday, September 14, 2020. Highland Funeral Home in Bland, Va. will be in charge of arrangements.



