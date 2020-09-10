1/
Arthur Cecil Atkins
1951 - 2020
Arthur Cecil Atkins of Christiansburg, Va., born on January 14, 1951, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was 69 years old. Cecil had worked many years at Federal Mogul in Blacksburg.

He was preceded in death by his precious daughter, Stephanie Marie Atkins; mother, Russelle St. Clair Atkins; father, Allen 'Jack' Atkins; and sister, Ginny Atkins Arrington.

Cecil is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Patricia Keith Atkins; his special pet, 'Sallie' whom he adored; stepchildren, Tammy Keith Bland and husband, Tony, of Riner, Dean Keith and companion, Sherri of Christiansburg, and Barry Jay Keith and wife, Dana, of Blacksburg. He is also survived by grandchildren, Derek Doss, Casey Keith, Kayla Keith, and Lean Keith; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Keith, Wyatt Keith, Tucker Doss and Delilah Doss; and siblings, Allen Atkins and wife, Debbie, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Jack R. Atkins and wife, Rita of Newport, Va., and Mary A. Cox (Dale) of Bassett, Va. Cecil had a longtime special friend, Jessie Cox of Floyd, Va., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other special family and friends who all loved him.

A special thank you to all the Intrepid Hospice care workers who took excellent care of Cecil during his illness.

A private ceremony with family and special friends will be held at Horne Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Intrepid Hospice. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.hornefuneralservice.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA 24073-1416
(540) 382-2612
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc

