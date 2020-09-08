1/1
Audrey Nichols Poage
Poage

Audrey Nichols

September 3, 2020

Audrey Nichols Poage entered heaven on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the owner of Old Poage Farm in southwest Roanoke County and a member of Haran Baptist Church for 67 years.

An avid reader, her favorite book was the Bible which she had read cover to cover over 20 times. She graduated from Roanoke Memorial School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in September of 1951. After practicing as an RN for over 20 years, she retired to work full time alongside her husband and sons (and grandson) on Old Poage Farm, taking care of the chickens, gathering and delivering eggs, feeding calves, milking cows and tending to 2000 tomato plants. In addition to these daily farm chores, she managed to be the head bookkeeper as well as prepared hearty meals for her family and whoever else showed up in the farmhouse kitchen. Her days began at 4 a.m. with daily devotions and ended after the sun went down and the cows were tucked in.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lumsden (Bill) Poage, infant child, her parents, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her sons, James William (Bill) Poage (Denise) and Joseph David (David) Poage (Terri), her grandchildren, Ashley Nader (Matt), Joshua (Josh) Poage (Courtney), Jayna Rossi and Matthew Byrd as well as nine great-grandchildren.

She was laid to rest with beside her husband on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Poage Family Cemetery in Roanoke County.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Burial
11:00 AM
Poage Family Cemetery
