Barbara Florence Munzing
Munzing

Barbara Florence

September 19, 2020

Barbara Florence Munzing of Copper Hill, Va., passed away in her home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William R. Munzing Jr., and her parents, Irving and Mary Dorothy Meyer.

Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Bill and Debbie Munzing, Bonnie and Steve Edsall, Bob and Melody Munzing, Beth and Casey Clinger; her grandchildren, Karstena and Anthony King, Nova and Nathan Willie, Candace Munzing, Derek and Viviney Clinger, Billie Munzing, Joseph Munzing; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Emma, and Freya Willie and Alexa, Riley, and Callum Clinger; and her faithful dog Bailey.

A private internment will be held in the Munzing family cemetery. Barbara will be remembered by all who knew her for her love of family, her generous spirit, and her fun and joyful personality. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA 24091-4741
(540) 745-2007
