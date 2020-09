DusekBelva T.September 4, 2020Belva T. Dusek, 74, of Christiansburg, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Dusek; brother, Archie Thornton and wife, Emma.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery.